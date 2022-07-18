Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $166.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.70. The firm has a market cap of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

