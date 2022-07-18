Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $47,518.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,462,496 coins and its circulating supply is 80,462,398 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.