Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 45,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of Eaton worth $47,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $128.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,920. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.