Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 18,206 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.60. The company had a trading volume of 71,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,867,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

