Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,161 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
