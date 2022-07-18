Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,604,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,909 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hippo were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 94,931 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIPO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 14,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,412. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

