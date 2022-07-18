Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $195.94 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,866,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 3.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $195,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. 67,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,448,818. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.