Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193,725 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of LivePerson worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 381,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.11. 6,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.36. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $68.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

