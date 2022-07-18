Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $59,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $11.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.92. 63,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,478. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.38 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

