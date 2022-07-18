Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,084 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of ZS stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.74. 5,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Cowen reduced their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Further Reading
