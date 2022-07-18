Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 156,410 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,410 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $33,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $28.31. 2,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $391,774. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

