Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading 13.1% Higher

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.28 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.28 ($0.04). 3,604,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,634,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.03).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of £10.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

