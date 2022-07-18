Mina (MINA) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $417.30 million and approximately $23.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,003.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.81 or 0.05290049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 593,412,089 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.