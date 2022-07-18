Mina (MINA) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $417.30 million and approximately $23.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,003.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.81 or 0.05290049 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001674 BTC.
Mina Coin Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 593,412,089 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
