Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells 13,571.60 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,388 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 13,571.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,899,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,729,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Barrow sold 21,275 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 14,892.50.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Robert Barrow sold 18,415 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total transaction of 14,179.55.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

MNMD stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.70. 1,732,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,135. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 0.58 and a one year high of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by 0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNMD. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

