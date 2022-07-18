Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Short Interest Update

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,560,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 35,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

MNMD stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.70. 1,732,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.41. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.58 and a 12 month high of 3.25.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.05 by 0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,743,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,875 shares of company stock valued at $100,925. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.