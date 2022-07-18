Mint Club Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $547,029.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $547,029.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032290 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.