Mist (MIST) Price Reaches $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

Mist (MIST) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mist has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $899,188.00 and $137,859.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,117.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

