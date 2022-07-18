MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 0.7%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €5.37 ($5.42) and last traded at €5.42 ($5.47). Approximately 15,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.46 ($5.52).

MLP Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $592.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.96. The company has a current ratio of 79.85, a quick ratio of 78.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

