MOBOX Market Cap Hits $49.68 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $49.68 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.
MOBOX Coin Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
Buying and Selling MOBOX
