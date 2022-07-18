Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

