Monetha Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $248,285.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Monetha

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

