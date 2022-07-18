Morgan Stanley Trims AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Target Price to GBX 2,700

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,775 ($33.00) to GBX 2,700 ($32.11) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($31.87) to GBX 2,310 ($27.47) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($35.68) to GBX 2,500 ($29.73) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 3,625 ($43.11) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($35.68) to GBX 2,400 ($28.54) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($32.71) to GBX 2,725 ($32.41) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,555.71.

AVEVA Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

