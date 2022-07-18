Morgan Stanley Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $124.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

