Morgan Stanley Trims Terex (NYSE:TEX) Target Price to $30.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

TEX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.99. 2,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,173. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69.

Insider Transactions at Terex

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Terex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Terex by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.