Morgan Stanley Trims W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Target Price to $421.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $421.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $507.88.

GWW opened at $457.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.87 and its 200-day moving average is $487.14. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

