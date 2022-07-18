Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 0.1 %

MCAE stock traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,204. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

