Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.13.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

