Namecoin Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.85 million and $6,583.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,226.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.06 or 0.00531153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00256159 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

