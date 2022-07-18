Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Nanobiotix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.57. 419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.
About Nanobiotix
