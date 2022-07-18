Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.57. 419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

