NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
NASDAQ:NAOV remained flat at $0.73 on Monday. 48,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. NanoVibronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 563.14% and a negative return on equity of 110.50%.
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.
