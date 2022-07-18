NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NanoVibronix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAOV remained flat at $0.73 on Monday. 48,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. NanoVibronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 563.14% and a negative return on equity of 110.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in NanoVibronix by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NanoVibronix by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 248,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NanoVibronix by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 227,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.