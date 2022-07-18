National Bank Financial Cuts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$38.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.81. 974,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,126,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 2.46. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

