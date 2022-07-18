National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,831,600 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the June 15th total of 7,499,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 653.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.15.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 4.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

