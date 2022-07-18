National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Vision news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 1.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,163,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EYE. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of EYE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.52. 644,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,928. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

