Nemak (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nemak (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Nemak Price Performance

NMAKF stock opened at 0.20 on Monday.

Get Nemak alerts:

Nemak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.