Nemak (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Nemak (OTCMKTS:NMAKFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NMAKF stock opened at 0.20 on Monday.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

