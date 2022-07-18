NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Update

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
NerdWallet stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. 148,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,427. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.28 million. Research analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,006,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
