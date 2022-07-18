NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Update

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NerdWallet Stock Up 2.5 %

NerdWallet stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. 148,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,427. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.28 million. Research analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $38,260.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,763.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $28,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,643 shares of company stock valued at $179,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,006,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.