Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.87.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.35. 158,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,755,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.