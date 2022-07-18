Network International (LON:NETW) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.59) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 150.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NETW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 355 ($4.22) to GBX 290 ($3.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Network International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 435.83 ($5.18).

Shares of Network International stock traded up GBX 7.10 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 187.70 ($2.23). The company had a trading volume of 2,109,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2,085.56. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.40 ($4.71).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

