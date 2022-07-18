Neutral Dollar (nUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.11 Million

Neutral Dollar (nUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $38.11 million worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,444.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008279 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Neutral Dollar Profile
Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:nUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar’s total supply is 94,156 coins and its circulating supply is 80,058 coins. Neutral Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar’s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar’s official Twitter account is @havven_io.
Neutral Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
