New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

NFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $52.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $13,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,459,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,781,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

