New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 144,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,755,584 shares.The stock last traded at $2.72 and had previously closed at $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,318 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 680,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.