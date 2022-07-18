Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$12.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.66. 45,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,005. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$9.34 and a 12-month high of C$14.03.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

