Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$12.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE:NXR.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.66. 45,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,005. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$9.34 and a 12-month high of C$14.03.
