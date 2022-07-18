Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Given a C$12.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) received a C$12.25 price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 486.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXR.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CVE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

