NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $235.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.80.

NICE stock opened at $198.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

