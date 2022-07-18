NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $235.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.80.
NICE Trading Up 0.9 %
NICE stock opened at $198.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88.
Institutional Trading of NICE
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
