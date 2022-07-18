NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.