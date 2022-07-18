Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 942.5 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance

Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $18.70 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

