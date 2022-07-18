Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 942.5 days.
Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance
Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $18.70 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $25.42.
About Nippon Electric Glass
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Electric Glass (NPEGF)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.