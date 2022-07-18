Nokia Oyj (NOK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 220,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,998,945. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,238,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,775,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 184,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 130.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 779,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.10 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

