Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNN. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

LNN stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.47. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.25.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Lindsay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lindsay by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

