Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $23.37

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.37, but opened at $24.49. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 351 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. TheStreet lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

