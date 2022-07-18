Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 155.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $235.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

