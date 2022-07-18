Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $199.75 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

